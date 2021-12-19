George RR Martin comments on Elden Ring and reveals that he was a fan of strategy games

In a post on Not a Blog this Saturday (18th), George RR Martin returned to comment on his participation in Elden Ring, From Software’s next game.

The writer explained that the Japanese studio itself, led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, asked for help in creating the mythology and history of the project. And that this happened many years ago.

“It was a very encouraging offer to refuse. Miyazaki and his team were doing innovative things with dazzling art, and they wanted me to help build a world that was deep, dark, and resonant on which to base the game. And, by the way, I love creating worlds and writing fictional stories. So I did my part, gave it to my new friends in Japan and they continued the project. Then years passed. Video games are as big as movies these days (even bigger, actually). And they take a long time to be created”.

In addition, the writer said that he is not aware of the video game universe these days, but that he was already a fan of strategy games, such as Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Master of Orion, when I was younger.

Elden Ring will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) on February 25, 2022.