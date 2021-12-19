Globo gets rid of its headquarters in São Paulo and starts paying rent to reduce costs · TV News

In the midst of a review of the business model, Globo got rid of the real estate complex where its headquarters in São Paulo is located. The broadcaster signed a sale & leaseback agreement with Vinci Real Estate to continue occupying the space for the next 15 years — with the possibility of renewing it for another 15. The objective is to reduce costs.

According to sources from TV news, the audience leader is interested in keeping only the journalism studios. The company wants to follow Netflix’s example and change the entire working relationship at the Entertainment core, since outsourced workers are much more affordable.

Globo has already carried out studies indicating that, in this way, it is possible to save up to 35% in the production of the sector, responsible for series, miniseries, soap operas and attractions such as Mais Você and Caldeirão.

Information about the agreement between Globo and Vinci Real Estate was provided by journalist Marcio Ehrlich, from Janela Publicitária. The total value of the acquisition is R$522 million, which is equivalent to a price of R$13,369 per square meter.

The Marine network will initially pay R$ 84.67 per square meter in the lease, which will be readjusted annually by the IPCA (Amplified Consumer Price Index). Space cannot be sublet.

Globo points out that the operation is part of the strategy to become lighter, agile and flexible. “The company has been seeking to expand its efficiency by capturing new sources of revenue, rationalizing cost management and expanding the synergy between its operations, generating value in everything it does,” he says in a note.

Roberto Marinho Journalist Building

Globo’s headquarters are located in the Brooklin Novo neighborhood, in the west side of São Paulo, near the Berrini region. The building houses the “glass studio”, overlooking the Octávio Frias de Oliveira Bridge, from where Bom Dia SP, SP1 and SP2 are broadcast.

The space also houses the studios of Jornal Hoje, Jornal da Globo and Globo Esporte SP, in addition to attractions from the entertainment center such as Altas Horas, Conversa com Bial and part of Domingão com Huck.

Altogether, there are approximately 39 thousand square meters of gross area and 56 thousand of built-up area, in a land with more than 43 thousand square meters. The site also has three production modules, a support area, two helipads, approximately 1500 parking spaces between underground and outdoor parking.

Globo discards towers

THE TV news revealed that Globo recently got the approval of Cade (Conselho de Administracao de Defesa Econômica) to sell 17 of the station’s towers throughout Brazil to the IHS Brazil group. The issuer justified that it was “an opportunity to divest assets, providing cost reduction with an activity secondary to the main business”.

Read Globo’s note in full:

“As has been said repeatedly, Globo is in the process of reviewing its operating model, implementing measures aimed at supporting the company’s transformation in its D2C strategy.

In this sense, the company has been seeking to increase its efficiency by capturing new sources of revenue, rationalizing cost management and expanding the synergy between its operations, generating value in everything it does.

The sale & leaseback operation of Globo’s headquarters in SP is part of the strategy to make the company lighter, agile and flexible.”