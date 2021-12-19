Globo sells São Paulo headquarters to Vinci and will pay rent

THE TV Globo sold to Vinci Real Estate its entire property complex where the broadcaster’s headquarters are located in São Paulo.The information is from journalist Marcio Ehrlich, from Janela Publicitária. And why is it news on the RIO DIARY? In addition to Globo being from Rio, so is Vinci Real Estate, headquartered in Leblon.

The total value of the acquisition is R$522 million, which is equivalent to a price of R$13,369/m². And the issuer will initially pay, as lease, R$84.67/m² annually adjusted by the IPCA index. The sale & leaseback contract guarantees Globo to occupy the space for the next 15 years, with the possibility of renewing it for another 15 years, but without the right to sublet spaces.

For the broker Marcus Vinícius Ferreira, from the investment department at Sergio Castro Imóveis, “the demand for assets providing income with guaranteed contracts for large economic groups has increased every day”. For him, many investors – even private ones – consider that a property guarantees the invested equity and can still generate great results. “We have been selling rented buildings, mainly single companies, and stores to investors throughout Brazil”, clarifies the broker. Ferreira faced the deal with naturalness, when consulted by the Rio Diary.

But whoever wants to rent a vacant corporate slab in the Globo building can already do so, through the da Vinci website. The rent is R$ 14,370, for 192 m², condominium of R$ 2,148 and property tax of R$ 2,168. Entitled to 5 places.

The importance of the business, remembers Ehrlich, is that the headquarters is so iconic that the avenue that reaches the place was renamed Jornalista Roberto Marinho. And the address is Rua Evandro Carlos de Andrade, the name of the journalist who directed the area for both O Globo newspaper and TV itself.

SP1 and SP2 of the São Paulo regional newspaper (equivalent to our RJTV) are recorded in the building, in a glass-enclosed studio with Ponte Estaiada as a backdrop. Some GloboNews insertions are also recorded in the same studio.

The Janela Publicitária website reminds us that there are approximately 39 thousand m² of gross area, 56 thousand m² of built-up area, all in an immense land with more than 43 thousand m². The main building is called the Jornalista Roberto Marinho Building, the “JRM”, and was inaugurated on April 26, 2007 with its 12 floors, and there are also three production modules, a support area, two helipads in the area. , plus approximately 1500 parking spaces between basements and outdoor parking.