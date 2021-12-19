Globo sells studios in São Paulo and will start occupying rented property

TV Globo closed the sale of its headquarters in São Paulo to a company specialized in real estate investments and exploration. The building, which houses the studios and all the network’s facilities in São Paulo, was sold to Vinci Partners for R$ 522 million, and the agreement guarantees that the audience leader will be able to continue occupying the space for another 15 years, which will be extendable by others 15. The broadcaster, however, cannot sublet the environment to third parties.

The land sold has an area of ​​more than 43 thousand square meters. It houses the Jornalista Roberto Marinho Building, in addition to three other production modules, a support area, two helipads and around 1500 parking spaces, including garages and outdoor spaces. For 13 years, in addition to serving as a workplace for more than a thousand employees, the environment was also transformed into the setting for the three local newscasts shown daily by the channel — Bom Dia São Paulo, SP1 and SP2 — and for live entries on GloboNews, the conglomerate news channel.

In the agreement signed with Vinci, it was agreed that Globo will pay R$ 84.67 per month for the rent of each square meter. Considering the constructed area of ​​the buildings, which exceeds the 56 thousand m² barrier, the broadcaster will pay around R$ 4,741,520.00 each month to continue occupying its current facilities in the city. At the end of one year, the company’s rental expense will be more than R$56 million — the amounts will be adjusted annually, based on the IGPA.

THE pop TV had access to the document in which Vinci announced the acquisition of Globo’s studio complex to its investors. “The acquisition is extremely strategic for the Fund, increasing the percentage of atypical contracts and generating greater stability and predictability of revenues. It is a project located in one of the main corporate centers in São Paulo, the country’s largest office market, with a 15-year lease and a first-rate tenant”, celebrated the company.

When consulted, Central Globo de Comunicação did not respond to the contacts made until the publication of this text.