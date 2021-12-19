Gran Turismo 7 – All the news

Gran Turismo 7 is the next game in the iconic driving saga, scheduled to debut in March 4, 2022 – it’s only a few months before you can jump into your favorite car and feel the adrenaline of speeding along the road!

We already have a guide to the different editions available for Gran Turismo 7, including their bonuses and prices – however, in this guide, we’ll cover another equally important subject.

Therefore, in the next few paragraphs, you will be able to keep up to date with all the news from Gran Turismo 7, whether in terms of gameplay, cars, tracks, game modes, multiplayer, PS5 features, among many others.

Prepared?

Gran Turismo 7 – Cars Gran Turismo 7 is packed with cars, which will certainly delight all types of gamers – the game contains 420 vehicles available, including several cars that have left their mark on automobile history. As you would expect, the game features some of the most famous brands in automobile history, such as Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, Aston Martin, among many others. You can consult the complete list of Gran Turismo 7 cars here.





Gran Turismo 7 – Clues We can’t talk about cars without, obviously, talking about Gran Turismo 7 slopes. Everything indicates that the game will be released with more than 90 tracks: some that actually exist and others created specifically for the game. Now, you can see the clues that have already been revealed for the game, divided by world zone. As always, we will update this page whenever there is news.

Japan Autopolis

Kyoto Driving Park

Suzuka Circuit

Broad Bean Raceway

Fuji International Speedway

Tokyo Expressway

Tsukuba Circuit

High Speed ​​Ring Australia Europe Alsace – Village

Autodrome Lago Maggiore

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Sainte-Croix

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Dragon Trail

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Nürburgring

Red Bull Ring

Sardinia USA Blue Moon Bay Speedway

Daytona International Speedway

Fisherman’s Ranch

Northern Isle Speedway

Trial Mountain Circuit

Special Stage Route X

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Willow Springs International Raceway other clues

Gran Turismo 7 – Game Modes and Multiplayer Gran Turismo 7 will feature the return of the GT Simulation Mode, which is a singleplayer campaign initially introduced in the first game in the series. The mode features many racing competitions and is the equivalent of the career mode found in other esports games. There is also a multiplayer game mode, which will allow players to race against each other. We still know little about how it works, but one thing is certain: the cross play in Gran Turismo 7, which means PS4 and PS5 gamers can play together. map during the day GT Auto, the place for customizing and maintaining your car, is also back in GT7, allowing gamers to change its wheels or add bodywork modifications, as well as add protective cages and other aerodynamic parts. Not to mention that they can also change the oil and wash the car. Gran Turismo 7 has more parts than ever so you can customize, tune and adjust your car to your liking, whether modifying the suspension, transmission, brakes, air filter or other parts. GT Coffee is a new game mode that will be present in Gran Turismo 7. In this mode, the player must collect cars to earn rewards, while learning about the history of automobiles. This game mode is designed to provide players with a place to learn about cars and the cultural context behind certain important models. GT Coffee In its turn, scapes it’s basically the Gran Turismo 7 photography mode, which lets you take a car and photograph it in any of the different locations present in the game – the official GT7 website reveals that you can photograph your car in over 2500 locations and 43 countries. Scapes also lets you edit a series of photo elements, including temperature, exposure, vignettes, lens correction, among a series of other parameters.

THE Livery Editor, which is the place where you can freely modify and edit your car’s colors and stickers, also evolved in GT7. The user interface has been improved, increasing usability and accessibility.

Gran Turismo 7 – Weather simulation / variable weather In GT7, more weather and weather effects were recreated. variable, natural and realistic. Using a large amount of meteorological observation data, including data from NASA databases, it was possible to create real and complex landscapes with changes in light and weather conditions with the time of day.