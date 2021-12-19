Gran Turismo 7 – All the news

Gran Turismo 7 is the next game in the iconic driving saga, scheduled to debut in March 4, 2022 – it’s only a few months before you can jump into your favorite car and feel the adrenaline of speeding along the road!
We already have a guide to the different editions available for Gran Turismo 7, including their bonuses and prices – however, in this guide, we’ll cover another equally important subject.
Therefore, in the next few paragraphs, you will be able to keep up to date with all the news from Gran Turismo 7, whether in terms of gameplay, cars, tracks, game modes, multiplayer, PS5 features, among many others.
Prepared?
Gran Turismo 7 – PS5 Features
As we said before, Gran Turismo 7 arrives in March to the family of PlayStation consoles – that is, you can play it on PS4 but also on the latest (and most powerful) PS5.
Of course, playing on the new console will have extra benefits that won’t be present on your little sister. Now, you have a list with the PS5 features of Gran Turismo 7:
- ray tracing
- 4K
- HDR
- 60 frames per second
- quick loads
- adaptive triggers
- Haptic feedback
- 3D audio
With these features, Gran Turismo 7 becomes more beautiful and more fluid but also more immersive: with the adaptive triggers, you can feel the vibration of the anti-lock braking system, the turning wheels and the variation in the braking resistance of each car; like haptic feedback, you can feel the slight irregularities in the asphalt up to the shoulder bumps.
If you’re interested, check out our guide with all the other games that make use of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PS5.
Gran Turismo 7 – Cars
Gran Turismo 7 is packed with cars, which will certainly delight all types of gamers – the game contains 420 vehicles available, including several cars that have left their mark on automobile history.
As you would expect, the game features some of the most famous brands in automobile history, such as Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, Aston Martin, among many others.
You can consult the complete list of Gran Turismo 7 cars here.
Gran Turismo 7 – Clues
We can’t talk about cars without, obviously, talking about Gran Turismo 7 slopes. Everything indicates that the game will be released with more than 90 tracks: some that actually exist and others created specifically for the game. Now, you can see the clues that have already been revealed for the game, divided by world zone. As always, we will update this page whenever there is news.
Japan
- Autopolis
- Kyoto Driving Park
- Suzuka Circuit
- Broad Bean Raceway
- Fuji International Speedway
- Tokyo Expressway
- Tsukuba Circuit
- High Speed Ring
Australia
Europe
- Alsace – Village
- Autodrome Lago Maggiore
- Autodromo Nazionale Monza
- Brands Hatch
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
- Circuit de la Sarthe
- Circuit de Sainte-Croix
- Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Dragon Trail
- Goodwood Motor Circuit
- Nürburgring
- Red Bull Ring
- Sardinia
USA
- Blue Moon Bay Speedway
- Daytona International Speedway
- Fisherman’s Ranch
- Northern Isle Speedway
- Trial Mountain Circuit
- Special Stage Route X
- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- Willow Springs International Raceway
other clues
Gran Turismo 7 – Game Modes and Multiplayer
Gran Turismo 7 will feature the return of the GT Simulation Mode, which is a singleplayer campaign initially introduced in the first game in the series. The mode features many racing competitions and is the equivalent of the career mode found in other esports games.
There is also a multiplayer game mode, which will allow players to race against each other. We still know little about how it works, but one thing is certain: the cross play in Gran Turismo 7, which means PS4 and PS5 gamers can play together.
GT Auto, the place for customizing and maintaining your car, is also back in GT7, allowing gamers to change its wheels or add bodywork modifications, as well as add protective cages and other aerodynamic parts. Not to mention that they can also change the oil and wash the car. Gran Turismo 7 has more parts than ever so you can customize, tune and adjust your car to your liking, whether modifying the suspension, transmission, brakes, air filter or other parts.
GT Coffee is a new game mode that will be present in Gran Turismo 7. In this mode, the player must collect cars to earn rewards, while learning about the history of automobiles. This game mode is designed to provide players with a place to learn about cars and the cultural context behind certain important models.
In its turn, scapes it’s basically the Gran Turismo 7 photography mode, which lets you take a car and photograph it in any of the different locations present in the game – the official GT7 website reveals that you can photograph your car in over 2500 locations and 43 countries. Scapes also lets you edit a series of photo elements, including temperature, exposure, vignettes, lens correction, among a series of other parameters.
THE Livery Editor, which is the place where you can freely modify and edit your car’s colors and stickers, also evolved in GT7. The user interface has been improved, increasing usability and accessibility.
Gran Turismo 7 – Weather simulation / variable weather
In GT7, more weather and weather effects were recreated. variable, natural and realistic. Using a large amount of meteorological observation data, including data from NASA databases, it was possible to create real and complex landscapes with changes in light and weather conditions with the time of day.
Other news from Gran Turismo 7
Now, you can see other news that will be present in Gran Turismo 7, in a summarized way:
- Polyphony Digital has confirmed that a internet connection to play the main game campaign
- Kazunori Yamauchi, producer of Gran Turismo, has neither confirmed nor denied the arrival of GT 7 to VR – I just said “we’re not in a position to talk about it yet.“
- THE collision system of the game is essentially an improved version of what we saw in GT Sport
- There is a possibility that there is a Gran Turismo beta, which will have been detected on the Experience PlayStation website
And these are all the new features you can count on in Gran Turismo 7 – of course, this guide is still in progress, which means we’ll update it whenever new information is revealed. Looking forward to Gran Turismo 7?