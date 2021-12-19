Gran Turismo 7: Video details game performance on PlayStation 5

Sony has released a new behind-the-scenes video of Gran Turismo 7, next release of its popular racing series, showing the game’s performance capability in the PlayStation 5.

During the recording, Kazunori Yamauchi talks in detail about the entire process of creating the new title. The head of Polyphony Digital explains that thanks to the features of the PS5, like the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, its adaptive triggers and its powerful hardware, GT7 it will be an incredible experience never seen on the latest PlayStation console.

In Gran Turismo 7, the controller’s haptic feedback will allow the player to experience several different sensations, feeling the terrain variations of the tracks in their hands. According to him, even small irregularities in the asphalt can be felt, due to the precision of the technology.

According to Yamauchi, adaptive triggers will be extremely useful, making players feel the resistance of the wheels, for example.

Visually, according to the executive, GT7 should feature some of the most beautiful graphics seen on the PS5. Featuring neat visuals in 4k resolution and HDR at 60 frames per second, plus Ray Tracing in photo mode, the game should stand out among the most beautiful releases on PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7 is PlayStation exclusive, scheduled for release on March 4, 2022 with PS4 and PS5 versions.