Grazi Massafera shows her daughter’s transformation with Cauã: “it’s your face”

Actress Grazi Massafera enchanted by showing her daughter with Cauã Reymond in a day of transformation at school

The actress Grazi Massafera showed her daughter with the actor Cauã Reymond in a rare and enchanting apparition. The actors are the proud parents of nine-year-old Sofia. They separated when Sofia was a baby, but they maintain a good relationship and still have shared custody of the girl.

Both actors are very discreet about their daughter and show few images of her. But Grazi Massafera he made an exception and showed off his daughter at the school’s year-end celebration.

She said that her daughter had a day of transformation and dressed up as the singer Ariana Grande. Grazi said she was the one who fantasized the famous singer’s daughter. And when showing her daughter as Ariana Grande, the actress melted for the little one saying: “Transformation day! End of year in high school and she wanted ‘Ariana Grande’. I love preparing it! She loved it and I was drooling on the baby!”.

Many netizens thought that Sofia’s look made her even more like her mom Grazi Massafera. “Wow, but Sofia is right for you”, commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “Very like Mom! A princess and a queen”.

Another internet user also stated: “How beautiful, more and more like Mom!”. And another internet user commented: “Beautiful! Expressive and striking looks. Lots of love involved! The Grazi of the future”.

Other internet users found the girl Sofia to be a mix of Cauã Reymond and Grazi. “Grazi’s eyes and Cauã’s mouth! Wonderful combination”, commented one Internet user. And another internet user said: “Very beautiful with the mixture of Cauã and Grazi, two exaggeratedly perfect beauties”.

And a netizen also stated: “The eyes of the mother and the mouth of the father”. Another internet user also said: “Beautiful, father’s mouth, father’s nose and mother’s mouth!”.

