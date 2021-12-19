Grêmio puts Argentine defender on observation list for 2022 | Guild

the defender Gastón Suso, from Arsenal de Sarandí, entered Grêmio’s radar for 2022. The club has not yet defined the names to reshape the squad in a year of Serie B dispute, but, according to soccer vice runner Denis Abrahão, the defender is part of the list of observations.

Suso is 30 years old and 1.90cm. In 2021, he participated in 33 matches – 2,816 minutes on the field – wearing Arsenal’s shirt and scored a goal. According to the player himself posted on his Instagram, he had 226 ball recoveries and 270 duels won.

The team, however, did not do well throughout the season. According to the website O Gol, he accumulated 10 wins, 15 draws and 22 defeats in 47 games. Finished the Argentine Championship in last place, with 21 points in 25 rounds.

Suso, who is left-handed, arrived at Arsenal in 2020 after standing out at Platense, who had recently been promoted from the second division. He also played for clubs like Godoy Cruz and Atlético Rafaela.

In an exclusive interview to RBS TV, soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão confirmed that Grêmio should look for at least one defender for the next season. Kannemann underwent surgery on his hip and has no return forecast, while Ruan was sold to Sassuolo, from Italy, and Paulo Miranda will not be used.