Grêmio soccer vice talks about possible hiring

Grêmio is looking to hire reinforcements for its squad. However, one of the most needy positions is defense. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul intends to bring at least two defenders to compose its squad. Denis Abrahão was interviewed by GZH and asked if it is possible to hire defender Gastón Suso.

“He is an interesting player. I got other nominations (from players) as well. It’s difficult for a player who isn’t on our radar, who isn’t analyzing the characteristics”, said Denis Abrahão.

Denis Abrahão revealed that yes, this defender is part of the options that Grêmio is considering hiring. For those who don’t know Gastón Suso, he is a 30-year-old defender who is on loan at Arsenal de Sarandí.

By the way, this is a left-handed defender, something that is not often found in Brazilian football. Therefore, it could be an interesting option, mainly to act in the Kannemann function, while he is recovering from surgery.

The former football player Montillo is responsible for trying to bring Gastón Suso to Brazil. The player has already been offered to Grêmio and Cruzeiro in recent days. However, the Minas Gerais team chose to hire Sidney and Maicon.

Arsenal de Sarandí has ​​the option of acquiring the defender permanently, because he is loaned to Arsenal by Platense. For Argentine football, the value of its acquisition by Arsenal is reasonably high: 120 thousand dollars (R$ 684 thousand).

Argentina has been going through a major economic crisis and this ends up affecting clubs in the country as well. Therefore, it turns out that many Argentine players can be acquired by Brazilian clubs at low cost.

