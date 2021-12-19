GTA V: New update confirms Michael’s fate after game end

You’ve probably already wondered what happens at the end of GTA with the characters

GTA V was released there in 2013 and since then, the game has only been growing online. For those who have already ventured into the GTA V campaign, you should be aware that at the end of the game you have some pretty tricky choices. A new history DLC for GTA: Online called GTA: The Contract was recently released. The DLC focuses on Franklin Clinton, one of the protagonists of the GTA V campaign and Dr. Dre, famous rapper and music producer.

Dr. Dre was heavily involved in the creation of The Contract, collaborating with Rockstar by sending songs to match the vibes of specific missions. If you’ve seen the video of him rapping in a virtual studio on GTA Online, that’s actually Dre in Rockstar’s performance capture stage. “We built a mocap stage studio for him,” says Nelson.

“He went there, put on the suit and did what he had to do. So it was really about going back and forth with him and his team and trying to get as much information as possible about his workflow, the type of equipment he likes to use, and then taking the time to get it . So when he came on set, it was comfortable for him, so we got the most authentic performance possible.”

Now, according to this new DLC, the end of the GTA campaign has been revealed. The campaign mode of GTA V has three protagonists: Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips. At the end of the game, there are three endings: kill Michael, kill Trevor, or leave both of them alive. Unfortunately Rockstar Games has never officially revealed what the true ending is.

With the new DLC for GTA: Online, it has been confirmed that the ending is something surprising, meaning Michael doesn’t die. In one of the missions in GTA: The Contract, you drive around the set of a movie, you start chasing a guy in a golf cart who pissed off the Dr. Dre.

During the chase, Franklin says, “Dude, shit, I know one of the producers who works here. I hope he’s not at work today.” This producer that Franklin talks about is none other than Michael who became one of those producers. Furthermore, with the new GTA Online update it is understood that Trevor is also alive. But a negative point of this DLC is that it is only available for the online version of the game.