Guedes: If inflation continues to rise, then aid will go to R$600 and R$800 – 12/17/2021

After giving up the salary adjustment for police officers and careers at the Ministry of Justice, the Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, warned this Friday, 17, that civil service increases are “a threat to the future”. According to him, if inflation continues to rise, Auxílio Brasil will end up having to rise from R$400 to R$600 or R$800.

“I spoke openly with President Bolsonaro and with Minister Anderson Torres. The president takes categories he thinks are favorable and says he wants to restructure positions, and I suggested doing administrative reform. Now a lot of people are going to ask for salary replacement too, and that’s a threat. It’s going to turn into a mess, be careful,” he said.

Still, Guedes considered that these pressures for salary improvements are natural. “Democracy is alive. I’m doing my part, and the president is doing his part. I’m at the other end, warning that it’s a threat,” he added.

Guedes also stated that governors should not give in to pressure to raise wages. “If a general wave of wage replacements comes out when the economy has just picked up and inflation is rising, we will break our commitment to future generations. Anyone asking for wage increases is saying: I’ve already had the vaccine and I want my money back . I want to renege on my sacrifice. If we do that, we will roll over this debt for our children and grandchildren,” he emphasized, at a year-end press conference.

The minister warned that inflation is worse for the salaried population. “Banks are protected from inflation, with JCP, and budget. But with indexation (of salaries), we are going to disorganize. If the political noise prevails over the commitments we have made, it will be very bad”, he concluded.