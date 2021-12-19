Hamilton stops following F1 profile on social media after Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was shown to be extremely unhappy with F1. After losing the title to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi GP, the seven-time champion stopped following the category on social media.

The 2021 season finale was quite controversial and opened up for many discussions. Michael Mais’ decision at the time of the last safety car allowed the Dutchman and Englishman to fight, with the Red Bull driver getting the better of them.

After the decision at Yas Marina, Hamilton moved away from social media, where he had always been very active, and only made his first F1-related appearance on Friday when he visited the Mercedes factory to say goodbye to Valtteri Bottas.

It turns out that this week, fans realized that the record-breaker, who did not attend the FIA ​​awards, has taken action. Lewis decided to no longer follow F1’s social media profile, leaving room for further speculation about a possible farewell.