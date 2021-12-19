Havan’s construction site had 19th century china

Jair Bolsonaro and Luciano Hang – Photo: Disclosure/PR

Twenty archaeological finds were found on the land where a Havan unit was built

Bolsonaro confirmed that he had fired IPHAN’s employees who banned the work

“I learned, ‘riped’ everyone from IPHAN,” said the president

Twenty archaeological finds were found on the land where a unit of the Havan retail chain was built, in Rio Grande (RS), 317 km from Porto Alegre. The store is run by the pocket-spirited businessman Luciano Hang. Last Wednesday (15), the president Jair Bolsonaro claimed to have dismissed employees of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) after interdiction of the work.

According to a report on the UOL portal, among the items found are pre-colonial ceramics of two different types – one of them indigenous Tupi-Guarani – and pieces of crockery made in the late 19th century. Today the material is kept in the Furg (Federal University of the Big River).

The first archaeological remains on the land, according to UOL, were found on July 4, 2019 by Archaeos Consultoria em Arqueologia, hired by Havan to analyze the area. At the time, there were 152 archeological sites registered with Iphan-RS in Rio Grande alone.

On that day, four fragments were located (three of them ceramic and one unidentified). At the end of the archeologists’ analysis, which lasted three months, 20 pieces were found: 11 ceramic, eight ceramic and one unidentified.

Made by indigenous peoples, the ceramics found there are of two different types, the Vieira Tradition and the Tupi-Guarani Tradition. The objects can be between 200 to 2,000 years old.

Fragments of a “possible clay pot” and three historical artifacts made of fine earthenware, a white crockery, associated with more plastic clays were also found. However, unlike the other findings, they are from a different period. One of them, with striped decoration and colored frieze around the edge, stopped being produced in the last years of the 19th century. Two other types started to be produced between 1851 and 1860 and are still manufactured today.

Bolsonaro’s statement was said during an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp). The speech was applauded by those present at the event.

“Not long ago I became aware of a work by a well-known person, Luciano Hang, who was doing another work and a ‘piece of tile’ appeared during the excavations. IPHAN arrived and banned the work,” said the president, during your speech.

“I called the minister of ministry (responsible for IPHAN), and asked ‘which train is this?’ Because I’m not as smart as my ministers. ‘What is Iphan, with PH?’ They explained it to me, I learned about it, I ‘riped’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy there, Iphan doesn’t give us any more headaches,” confirmed Bolsonaro.