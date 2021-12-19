Heavyweight who managed the feat of not hitting the weight gets knockout knockout in the UFC

New Zealander Justin Tafa made negative history on Friday, but recovers on Saturday in UFC

Justin Tafa embarrassed this Friday, but came back a day later. After becoming the first fighter in UFC history to go over the weight limit to fight in the heavyweights, the New Zealander ‘made up for the hesitation’ by achieving a stunning knockout in front of the American Harry Hunsucker.

tafa weighed a little more than 121 kilos on Friday. The category weight limit is 120.6 kilos. For that, as provided for in the regulations, he was fined a percentage of his fight purse, which reverted to Hunsucker.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

This Saturday, however, the New Zealander made it all worthwhile. In the first round, he got a knockdown after a very heavy punch. The rival got up, but was still groggy and fell again after taking a hard kick to the head. The referee soon interrupted and declared the knockout.

Marked in UFC history, Tafa debuted with Dana White in October 2019 and now has a record of two wins and three losses. The heavyweight was unbeaten in professional MMA before joining Ultimate.