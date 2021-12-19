Here’s why consume pineapple peel tea with mint daily: your health thanks you for every cup of this miraculous infusion

Do you know him pineapple peel tea with mint? If you still don’t know or have seen it somewhere, you can’t miss today’s tip. This Saturday, December 18th, Casa & Agro, from TecnoNotícias will teach you how to prepare this wonderful drink and explain the benefits of daily consumption. Make a note right now!

Pineapple is a tropical citrus fruit, sweet and very juicy, used in several dishes and beverages in Brazil. In addition, it is great for consumption due to the presence of vitamins that increase immunity and also the various minerals. So find out today what the pineapple peel tea with mint can do for you and how to prepare. Follow with us!

Benefits of Pineapple Peel Tea with Mint

Pineapple has several compounds that can benefit your body, including its husk that can be very well reused in tea. So, find out what benefits this tea can bring you.

Reduces constipation

First of all, you can benefit from this drink to combat constipation, that is, that annoying pain in your stomach that is a result of the accumulation of gas.

Prevents rheumatic diseases

In addition, this incredible drink helps prevent rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, through the action of vitamin C in regulating the immune system. Thus, he does not attack himself causing these illnesses.

improves digestion

Finally, a great benefit of this tea is its contribution to digestion by having diuretic components that will help the bowel function.

How to Make Pineapple Peel Tea with Mint

As we have seen, this tea can become a great friend of your health, and for that, you need to learn how to prepare it. So, write down the ingredients.

Ingredients

First, for this tea, you will need:

1.5 liters of water;

Pineapple Peels;

5 carnations;

1 cinnamon stick;

10 mint leaves.

Method of preparation

Then boil the water in a saucepan, add the pineapple skin, cloves and cinnamon stick and let it steep. Finally, add the mint leaves, cover and cook for another 5 minutes. Then strain and serve your pineapple peel tea with mint.

