Hospitalized in Sertãozinho, SP, elderly man remarries his first wife after spending 14 years apart from her | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

A couple who spent 14 years apart after their divorce gave love a new chance and got married for the second time in Sertãozinho (SP). As if the surprise of fate was not enough to bring him closer, the ceremony this time was a little different. The 71-year-old fiance is hospitalized due to a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), and the wedding took place at the Santa Casa in the city.

With the help of their son, public servant Fábio Batista de Souza, on Wednesday (15), Rafael Pereira de Souza and Maria Engracia Batista de Souza, 63, became husband and wife again.

According to the son, Rafael and Maria were married for the first time in 1978, but separated 30 years later. At the time, they understood that their relationship had turned into a friendship and decided to go their separate lives.

Since then, they have maintained other relationships, but have not lost contact.

In 2021, after becoming single, the two became closer again. Love spoke louder and, contrary to most couples who broke up, Rafael and Maria reconciled.

“Even though they spent 14 years apart, they were always great friends. His dream was to never leave my mother, never to have separated from her. He really wanted to be with her,” says Fábio.

AVC after entering the papers

The son says that about 40 days ago, the parents announced that they would make the union official again. Shortly thereafter, however, Rafael had paralysis on the right side of his body and, after undergoing tests, he was diagnosed with a stroke.

According to Fábio, the doctors’ expectation was that, in about a month, the elderly person would be fully recovered from the paralysis.

With that, the couple continued with the marriage procedures. On December 6th, they went to the registry office to deliver documents. There, they scheduled their return for the 15th of the same month, the date on which the signatures would be collected and the ceremony scheduled.

However, on December 9, Rafael’s condition worsened and he had to be hospitalized at Santa Casa.

“He couldn’t [de voltar ao cartório no dia 15], because he was bedridden. Aware, lucid, but he couldn’t walk, couldn’t move. As he had a very acute clinical deterioration, we didn’t know what could happen”, says the son.

Faced with the situation, Fábio decided to go to the registry office on the 14th, explained the situation and asked for the process of marriage to his father to be continued in the hospital.

The request was granted, and the following day, a clerk from the registry went to Santa Casa and spoke with Rafael, who reaffirmed his desire to marry Maria.

According to the couple’s son, the clerk, who is also a judge, was touched by the case and, after settling the bureaucratic issues, proposed holding the ceremony in her room and on the same day.

The couple agreed. Rafael and Maria Engracia got married right there in the hospital room.

“When he went to answer ‘yes’ to the judge, he looked at my mother, cried, kissed her, told her he loved her. He showed a lot. That day, he was very happy”, recalls Fábio.

For Maria, the moment was a mixture of surprise, because of the way it all happened, and emotion. She highlighted the happiness of having managed to fulfill their dream.

“It was something we never expected, but it was something very emotional. I’m very happy that it happened. It was wonderful, because he wanted it so much. We know it was a great desire, we were together again. (.. .) He always said to me: ‘if it’s God’s will, in my last days, let’s be together’. (…) It was great to see him happy, smiling, crying with emotion.”

cheering for recovery

Rafael is still hospitalized in an infirmary bed at Santa Casa. According to the son, the father is accompanied by doctors and has already undergone several tests to get the correct diagnosis.

Meanwhile, everyone’s cheering is for the elderly to recover as soon as possible and enjoy their marriage.

“I believe that, having a definition of the treatment he should follow, I hope he’ll be home soon to be living with my mother officially, enjoying life with her, with me, with his grandchildren. That’s what we expect. [a recuperação]”, completes Fabio.

