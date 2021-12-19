Share Tweet Share Share Email



How can FGTS be redeemed by workers? In the report of the series ‘Minha Grana’, the specialist explains how it works and when we can redeem the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS).

The Severance Indemnity Fund, better known as FGTS, is the theme of this report from the series “My Money”, produced by RPC Foz do Iguaçu. The reports explain how the tools of the economy work.

How it works?

In practice, the FGTS is a worker emergency reserve. Who pays is the company you work for.

Every month the employer deposits 8% of the salary of the employee in a Caixa Econômica Federal account. It is not deducted from the salary and is mandatory, but only registered workers, domestic servants and professional athletes have the right and access to the FGTS.

Who manages the money is the Federal Government. If you don’t withdraw, the amount can earn 3% a year, plus interest, plus the profit the government makes with that money, since he doesn’t sit still.

The Government uses this fund for infrastructure and popular housing projects.

When to withdraw the FGTS?

Termination of employment contract for unfair dismissal;

Access to mortgage loans and settlements;

Situations of serious illness or state of calamity;

But, if the professional does not need to fit into any of these situations, the money will accumulate throughout his career.

