How the demand for clean energy affects oil producing countries in Latin America

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on How the demand for clean energy affects oil producing countries in Latin America 0 Views

  • Ángel Bermúdez – @angelbermudez
  • BBC News World

Oil platform in Mexico

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Long-term projects must face increasing difficulties to get financing

“The Stone Age is not over for lack of stone, and the oil age will end long before the oil runs out.”

The above phrase, attributed to Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister between 1962 and 1986, has been used for decades in the energy sector as a warning about the eventual transition to a world where oil and its derivatives are no longer the main fuel.

That moment finally seems to loom on the horizon, after the Glasgow climate summit, COP26, held in November, when pledges by governments and businesses to move towards zero greenhouse gas emissions seemed to gain momentum.

The target date is 2050. Before that, however, it is estimated that it will be necessary to reduce global CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bank fined R$ 10 million for consigned loan transfer without requests – Economy

MPMG in Uberlndia received 60 complaints (photo: Disclosure/MPMG) The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved