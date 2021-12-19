How the demand for clean energy affects oil producing countries in Latin America

Ángel Bermúdez – @angelbermudez

BBC News World

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Long-term projects must face increasing difficulties to get financing

“The Stone Age is not over for lack of stone, and the oil age will end long before the oil runs out.”

The above phrase, attributed to Ahmed Zaki Yamani, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister between 1962 and 1986, has been used for decades in the energy sector as a warning about the eventual transition to a world where oil and its derivatives are no longer the main fuel.

That moment finally seems to loom on the horizon, after the Glasgow climate summit, COP26, held in November, when pledges by governments and businesses to move towards zero greenhouse gas emissions seemed to gain momentum.

The target date is 2050. Before that, however, it is estimated that it will be necessary to reduce global CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030.

The energy transition is a favorable goal for the planet, but what does it mean for the oil-producing countries of Latin America?

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Social movements press for the energy transition to be placed at the center of public policies

Uncertainties and investments

Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin American Energy Program at the Baker Institute at Rice University in Texas, points out that this process brings with it several risks for these countries, the first of which is related to uncertainty about the speed with which it will be carried out .

“We expect oil demand to start falling sometime this decade, but it’s not clear whether the drop will be drastic,” he told BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language service.

There are some scenarios pointing out that achieving the zero-emissions target will require a 75% cut in crude oil demand from now to 2050, he says. But there are other analysts who estimate that there will be little fluctuation in demand and that, by 2050, it will even be slightly above where it is currently.

“This last scenario indicates that we are going to reach a peak in demand and that, from there, it will start to decrease, but obviously it would not be a scenario even remotely as catastrophic. In any case, it is inevitable that the energy transition will occur, and that the demand for oil does not continue to grow as in the past”, he adds.

Uncertainties about the pace of execution of the energy transition will affect, for example, the ease of obtaining resources to finance new projects in the oil and gas area, as some demand high figures and imply decades of production, with oil extraction per 20 or 30 years.

“Imagine, for example, a deepwater exploration project in the Gulf of Mexico. We will see less and less of this type of project. Those that are already underway, like those that Brazil has in the pre-salt, will be developed, but the new ones will have more difficulty.”

“Brazil, for example, has not done well in recent bidding rounds, in part because the risks that auction winners will end up with assets in which they have invested heavily have increased, but they will not be able to continue using them because the energy transition is accelerating”, evaluates.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Even with large oil reserves, Venezuela today suffers from a lack of fuel

Countries under greatest pressure

While falling demand will affect all oil producers in the region, the impact, says Monaldi, tends to be greatest in those most dependent on oil: Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia.

In the case of Venezuela, for example, around 95% of the foreign exchange that entered the country came from oil – this until the deepening of the crisis in the country, with a sharp reduction in production by the state oil company PDVSA and the sanctions imposed by the United States.

In 2019, sales of Venezuelan oil totaled US$ 12.2 billion, equivalent to 83% of exports, according to data from the Economic Complexity Observatory (OEC).

For Ecuador, in the same year, the total was US$ 7.8 billion, 34% of the value of exports. In the case of Colombia, oil sales abroad totaled US$ 13 billion, equivalent to 32% of exports, according to OEC data.

Monaldi says that Colombia’s dependence on oil is exacerbated by the fact that the country does not have large reserves and that production costs are high.

“In this case, dependence on oil represents a risk in any scenario”, he highlights.

The specialist emphasizes that the energy transition may also affect Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, countries that do not depend on oil, but in which the commodity has a significant weight in the economy, representing important export revenues, tax revenue and investments.

Pemex, exemplifies Monaldi, is the most important company in Mexico in terms of revenue generation – and the most indebted oil company in the world.

“The Mexican state had to provide him with capital because the company was not even able to pay its debts.”

“This means that, although Mexico is no longer as dependent on oil as in the past, neither from a macroeconomic point of view nor from a fiscal point of view, it still carries an important weight and could be a big problem for the country,” he adds. .

Brazil, says the specialist, has become “the great oil producer in Latin America”, with almost three million barrels a day, a number similar to that reached by Venezuela and Mexico “in their best days”.

“Brazil does not depend on crude oil, but the size of Petrobras and its importance make it a relevant issue for the future,” he says.

In the case of Argentina, Monaldi highlights that the country has discovered unconventional oil deposits – known as shale or shale oil – that have enormous potential, but whose discovery coincides with this moment of energy transition.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, State-owned Pemex has great weight in the Mexican economy

Opportunities

The ongoing energy transition does not mean the imminent end of the oil industry – so even in the current context, producing countries have some opportunities.

“The most reasonable scenarios ​​indicate that a lot of oil will still be consumed in the next three decades. The countries that will manage to continue producing and profitable the business are those that achieve two things: first, be much more efficient and reduce production costs and, secondly, to reduce its carbon footprint and other greenhouse gases,” says Monaldi.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, With Petrobras, Brazil has become Latin America’s largest crude oil producer

In his view, Petrobras can be successful in this strategy because it has very productive deepwater wells, which favors the company from the point of view of carbon intensity.

Venezuela, on the other hand, has extra-heavy oil, the production of which generates more CO2 emissions because it has to be transported and requires more further processing.

The country’s advantage, according to Monaldi, is that its production costs are relatively low, and many projects already have all the infrastructure so that they can start producing and generate profits in the short term.

“If the oil sector in Venezuela were well managed, it could also last. If there were no sanctions, if there were none of the problems that exist today, you could drill a well and it would pay for itself in a matter of months, because the cost of production it is around US$ 10 and the price of a barrel is recently at US$ 80. Imagine the profitability that such a project has”, he points out.

Although there is a window of opportunity, however, Venezuela should prepare for a future in which oil will no longer have the same importance as the past, says the expert.

“Even if Venezuela were now able to increase its production to three million barrels a day, that would not sustain a standard of living like the past. In other words, Venezuela’s oil industry has ended, and the same goes for countries like Colombia, where oil has a lot of weight in exports, or like Mexico, which, although no longer dependent, has a state-owned company with thousands of employees that has a great impact on the economy,” he says.

In his view, three factors will define which projects will survive: costs, intensity of greenhouse gas emissions and the type of investment needed, whether short- or long-cycle.

“All these countries have to prepare for this transition, taking advantage of the opportunities that are within the logic of the global policy against climate change, but understanding that this is a business in decline”, he warns.