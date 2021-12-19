How to edit PDF using the Files app on iPhone

The Files app is a very useful place to quickly view documents stored on your iPhone and in cloud services such as iCloud Drive, Google Drive, and Dropbox. Starting with iOS 15, you can also easily edit PDFs through it natively — without having to download any other apps.

The application’s editing feature makes life easier for those who need to edit PDF documents and don’t want to resort to a computer to do the task. Just using the iPhone, it lets you make significant changes, such as rotating pages sideways, inserting a new blank page, removing them, or scanning through the camera to insert them into a file.

All changes are saved on the device, synced to the cloud from the service you prefer. Below, see how to proceed with the task and edit PDF files from iPhone.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Open a PDF document in the Files app;

Quickly edit a PDF document from the Files app on iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim) Slide your finger across the screen from the edge of the screen to the center to pop up the PDF preview screen. Then tap the three-dot button on the page you want to edit; Choose one of the editing options and, after finishing the task, tap “OK”.

Tap the three-dot button to edit a PDF on iPhone (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim)

Simple, isn’t it? The process can also be done on the iPad upgraded to the iPadOS 15 operating system. Enjoy!