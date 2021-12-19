Hulk orders replicas of Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil trophies | Sport



Hulk poses with individual awards won in 2021reproduction

Belo Horizonte – Atlético-MG striker Hulk is reaping the rewards of the great year he had defending Galo Minas Gerais, champion of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão. This Friday, the player posted a photo with all the individual awards won this year.

“I could write the greatest text in the world and I’m sure I couldn’t express such gratitude to God for such a blessing. (…) Eternal gratitude my God! In the photo are all the individual awards I won in 2021. Thank you to my companions, you guys were fundamental and helped me a lot!”, he said in a publication.

According to “ge.globo”, the Hulk also prepared two cups for his trophy room. As the originals of the achievements remain with the club, the player ordered replicas that will be displayed in his house. In the stories, the athlete has already shared two tables with the cups and medals that were also on display.

Hulk also posted moments of relaxation with the children at home, playing on a foam slide and watching movies on the internet. This Saturday, the player made a new post on the plane leaving for vacation.