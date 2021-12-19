Hydrolipo doctor says he ‘sympathizes’ with a dead patient’s family

Brad Alberto Castrillon Sanmiguel, responsible for hydrolip in Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, affirmed, through his lawyers, that he is collaborating with the police authorities. The plastic surgeon is being investigated after the death of the 39-year-old diarist, who had a seizure shortly after taking part in a cosmetic procedure last Friday (17). Information is from G1.

+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ Rio City Hall prohibits clinic where funkeira performed procedure

+ Expert clarifies 7 myths about plastic surgery you need to know

+ Daughter of the Plastic Queen who would have disappeared presents itself to the police

“Attorney Hugo Novais, who represents the interests of Dr. Brad Alberto, informs that his client is collaborating with the police authority in the investigations and is awaiting the results of the autopsy test to manifest himself, but that he sympathizes with the patient’s family, being it is certain that he presented medical assistance as a way to prevent the occurrence of death”, says the note sent by the lawyer, who also says that the doctor delivered all the documents that guarantee the functioning of the clinic.

Maria Jandimar Rodrigues performed the cosmetic procedure last Friday, the 17th, at a clinic next to Carioca Shopping, in Vila da Penha, in the North Zone of Rio. convulsion. The Fire Department was called, but the agents arrived on the scene with the woman already dead.

Victim’s daughter, the attendant Brenda Rodrigues, 21, was waiting for her mother to complete the intervention at the reception and filmed her being rescued on the sidewalk of Carioca Shopping, in Vicente de Carvalho, North Zone of Rio, without knowing who it was. She claims that the doctor did not want to help and seemed about to flee.

“It was there that I collapsed. A man passed me and I asked if he was the doctor. But he said no, that he was actually an employee of the building. But it was the doctor. Afterwards, when I confronted him, he didn’t say anything else. My world ended there. Me, 21, years old, an only child. It’s crying, asking God for strength and asking for justice. He already had a taxi parked there for him to go away,” says Brenda.

know more

