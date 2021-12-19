I stopped playing because of a medical decision, as did Agüero, but I keep dreaming – 12/18/2021 – Tostão

Agüero, aged 33, recently signed by Barcelona, ​​stopped playing on medical advice because of a cardiac arrhythmia. There are several types of arrhythmias. Each one requires a medical approach.

At the 2007 U-20 World Cup, Agüero was named best player. Alexandre Pato was also present, already treated in Brazil as a phenomenon. Agüero had an exceptional career and became an outstanding center forward in the world. Now Pato, just a good player, with flashes of ace, without consistency and without regularity.

At the time, I thought that Agüero would form a masterly duo with Lionel Messi in the Argentine national team, which he didn’t, and that he would become a Romário, a Ronaldo. It didn’t come to that.

I stopped playing earlier than Agüero, aged 26, by medical decision, because of a retinal detachment in my left eye. The day after the announcement that I would no longer play, I signed up for a preparatory course for the entrance exam for medicine. The tests were at Mineirão, the stadium where I played for a long time.

After another 20 years, when I was a student, doctor and professor of medicine, I returned to football as a commentator and columnist. I had the chance to perform various activities, with pleasure, dedication and responsibility. Worth it. I keep dreaming. Life is a dream. The rest are add-ons.

​In addition to the information

Where does the money come from for Corinthians to hire so many good and expensive players? Now there are five: Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Róger Guedes, Willian and Paulinho. Corinthians becomes a team with chances to compete with Atlético, Palmeiras and Flamengo, as it also has other great players. There’s an excellent center forward, in addition to Jô, who is able to recover his form and be a good option.

Together, Paulinho and Renato Augusto were the highlights of the best moment for the Brazilian team with Tite, in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. In midfield, between the two, there was also Casemiro, who is still in the selection.

Renato Augusto and Paulinho complemented each other. Renato Augusto is more creative, builder, thinker and has a great pass, while Paulinho scores strongly and appears up front, not to exchange passes, but to infiltrate the area and score goals. He is a leading scorer midfielder. This feature reduces the need for Corinthians to have a center forward that scores a lot of goals.

It will be difficult for Sylvinho to cast Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Giuliano together. The team needs a centralized defensive midfielder, more retreated and more scoring. I prefer Cantillo, who doesn’t disarm like Gabriel, but is positioned well and has an excellent pass, forward or in long swings from one side to the other. This is rare in Brazilian football. I don’t know why I’m not being praised more often.

São Paulo, to compete with Corinthians, Atlético, Flamengo and Palmeiras, will also have to hire several excellent players. The squad was overrated, although there are some good promises, especially midfielder Rodrigo Nestor.

Like Rogério Ceni at São Paulo, Sylvinho will continue at Corinthians. It couldn’t be different. The two, detail-oriented, scientific, have great chances of becoming highlights in Brazilian football. For this, it is not enough to have information and know how to command a group. It is necessary to go further, to be able to observe the details, subjective and objective, and to decide, by planning or in the moment, things that are above the routine.