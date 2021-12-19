‘I thought it was spiritual,’ says a woman with a rare disease that affects balance and can stop the heart.

Vanessa Bonança, 41, has Friedreich’s Ataxia, a rare disease that affects balance and can cause the heart to stop beating. The resident of Praia Grande (SP) tries to keep moving to try to prevent the spread of the disease. Information is from G1.

In an interview with the portal, Vanessa said she discovered the disease when she was 20 years old, but the symptoms appeared when she was 17.

“I was reluctant (to see a doctor) because I thought it was something spiritual, or that I was going crazy. It was like someone pushed me and I was losing my balance. I started to be afraid to walk.”

Her diagnosis was quick and doctors have already instructed her on the seriousness of the pathology. “Basically, it destroys the person, blocking everything, especially if the person does not exercise”, said Vanessa.

Friedreich’s Ataxia has already affected her lower limbs, making her need wheelchairs to move around. Now Vanessa has decided to practice muay thai to keep her upper limbs moving.

According to neurosurgeon João Luis Cabral Junior, this disease has no cure or treatment, only the symptoms that can be alleviated.

He also explained that the pathology “has a hereditary factor. It causes, as the name says, changes in gait – walking -, swallowing, incoordination and changes in speech”, he concluded.

