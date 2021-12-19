If prescribed debt alters Serasa’s score, moral damages apply

If the score (score) in the credit protection registry is reduced due to the release of prescribed debts, moral damages are applicable, even if the name is not negated. With this understanding, the 22nd Chamber of the Court of Justice of São Paulo jointly sentenced a collection company and another credit recovery company to pay compensation for pain and suffering, in the amount of R$3,000, to a consumer. They had been trying to extrajudicial collection of prescribed debts and, because of that, the man was included in the “Serasa Limpa Nome” and his score, affected.

reproduction

In the first degree, the plaintiff filed a declaratory action declaring debts unenforceable, in which he also claimed pain and suffering (BRL 10 thousand). The sentence granted only the first request — the statute of limitations was recognized.

“(…) There is no need to talk about a claim for indemnity, since the negation of the plaintiff’s name was not proven before Serasa, but only annotation before Serasa Limpa Nome, which has no publicity to third parties,” said the judge.

On appeal, the consumer reiterated the claim for damages. One of the defendants also appealed, claiming to be an illegitimate party (since she had been hired only to collect the debt) and, on the merits, the lawfulness of being able to extrajudicially collect prescribed debts.

The rapporteur of the case, judge Roberto Mac Cracken, used a syllogism to resolve the issue. Considering a message received by the consumer – according to which the payment of debts would generate an increase in the score — he concluded, the contrary sensu, that “the existence of such debts, even if the consumer’s name has not been denied, causes negative effects on the score”.

“Thus, for the case, the syllogism is absolutely clear, that is: 1 Negotiate your debts; 2 Increase your score on the spot; 3 Judicial recognition of debts prescribed at this time. In such a context, it is concluded, without major difficulties, that debts, now understood as non-existent, led to a score with a lower number of points, which could be increased if non-existent debts were paid,” he said.

So, with a score minor – affected by unenforceable debts -, the consumer “may have relevant barriers to carry out operations in the market or even close deals, which, by far, goes beyond the barrier of mere annoyance, fully justifying the attribution of off-balance sheet damage”, concluded the rapporteur .

As for the possibility of extrajudicial collection, the rapporteur stated that “the statute of limitations rules out the possibility of the practical exercise of debt collection, not only in court, but also outside it”.

And it also considered article 43, paragraph 5, of the Consumer Protection Code, according to which “when the prescription related to the collection of consumer debts has been completed, the respective Credit Protection Systems will not provide any information that may prevent or hinder new access to credit with suppliers”.

Click here to read the decision

1007299-69.2020.8.26.0047