‘Ill of the century’: Diabetes is the silent killer disease, experts warn

Data from the 10th edition of the World Diabetes Atlas show that 537 million people worldwide are living with the disease, responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021

Marcos Santos/USP Atlas 2021 points out that one in two adults is unaware of their diagnosis for the disease



The 10th edition of World Diabetes Atlas brought alarming data about the advance of the disease in the world. Published every two years, the document released this month by the International Diabetes Federation brings a frightening panorama: it is estimated that 537 million of people live with diabetes in 2021, which represents an increase in 16% in comparison with the results of 2019. The projection is that in 2045 the total number of diagnoses of the disease will exceed 780 million, which makes the disease one of the most worrying worldwide. “It is a gigantic climb and the rates continue to increase despite the efforts. Type 2 Diabetes is one of the most frequent diseases in the world, along with cancer and heart disease. It is not only on the side, it causes these illnesses. Cancer does not cause diabetes, heart disease does not cause diabetes either, but the opposite happens”, explains the director of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Regional Metabolism in São Paulo, Marcio Krakaer.

According to the doctor, Type 1 diabetes is caused by a autoimmune disease, characterized by the production of antibodies that lead to the interruption of the production of insulin. Type 2, responsible for 90% of cases worldwide, is more complex and carries a genetic tendency. “You can have the gene and never have diabetes. What to do if I show up? That’s where the problem comes in, it’s the weight gain, a busy life, The stress, the part emotional. There are several triggers for the disease to appear, but the main one is weight gain”, highlights Krakaer, who sees in this combination the so-called “evil of the century”. “The concern exists because it is a silent disease. If you go somewhere and they tell you that you have cancer, you treat it and you are motivated to treat it because the name cancer is related to death and people are afraid. But if you say that she may have diabetes, she does not treat it because she believes that the treatment is to remove sugar and you will take the pleasure out of her life.”

In addition to providing an estimate of the number of people living with the disease, the Atlas 2021 points out that one in every two adults is unaware of their diagnosis for the disease, a situation that can lead to extremely harmful consequences for patients. An estimated 240 million people live with undiagnosed diabetes. “When it’s not detected or inadequately treated, people run the risk of serious and fatal complications, such as heart attack, leakage, renal insufficiency, blindness and lower limb amputation. This results in reduced quality of life and higher healthcare costs”, explains Thaísa DG Trujilho, president of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes – Regional Bahia and coordinator of the Medical Clinic of Centro Universitário UniFTC. According to the 10th edition of the Atlas, the disease was responsible for around US$ 966 billion spent on health throughout the year, which represents an increase of 316% in the last 15 years. In Brazil alone, US$ 42.9 billion were disbursed related to diabetes, the third largest expense on the planet.

global death factor

Much more than having serious consequences for the health of patients, diabetes is one of the diseases that kills the most in the world. In all, 6.7 million adults aged 20 to 79 years died from the disease and its complications in 2021, a number that corresponds to 12.2% of deaths for all causes in the age group. That is, every five seconds a person died from the disease. In short, as a global death factor, diabetes is second only to heart disease, which are even responsible for 50% of deaths from diabetes. “People with diabetes have an increased risk of developing coronary heart disease, stroke, arrhythmias and heart failure, significantly affecting the patient’s life expectancy. Thus, it is important to properly monitor the patient with blood glucose control and tracking of complications. Much can be done to reduce this impact of diabetes. Evidence suggests that Type 2 can often be avoided, while early diagnosis and access to appropriate care can prevent or delay complications in people living with the disease.”