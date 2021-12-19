In 2019, minimum wage bought 70 more liters of gasoline – Economy

Brazilian drivers have reason to miss the beginning of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government. In January 2019, the minimum wage at the time bought 70 liters of regular gasoline more than it is able to afford today, almost three years later.

35 months ago, the average price of a liter of fuel in the country, measured by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), was R$ 4.268, which allowed the purchase of 233.8 liters of regular gasoline with the national floor , of R$ 998 at the time.

Now, in December 2021, with the current floor of BRL 1,100, it is only possible to put 163.9 liters in the tank per month, a drop of 30% compared to the amount of gasoline that it was possible to buy in January 2019.

If the intention was to make up for this difference and give consumers back the purchasing power to acquire these 70 lost liters, the minimum wage should be readjusted to BRL 1,568, and not to the BRL 1,169 provided for in the Budget proposal for 2022, sent by Planalto Palace to Congress in August.

More recently, the Ministry of Economy hinted that the national floor may jump next year to BRL 1,210. Still, this represents BRL 358 less than what would be needed to maintain gasoline consumption from the beginning of 2019.

The technical director of Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies), Fausto Augusto Júnior, says that the increase in gasoline directly affects the middle class, which leaves more money at gas stations, but also the poorest people, usually the most harmed by inflation.

“At one time or another, public transport fares will go up and, in the short term, this additional expenditure by industries and stores with fuel will be passed on to consumers,” he says.