In 2021, Brazilians ate 25 eggs more than the world average, according to the association

In an interview with CNN, this Saturday (18), the director of markets at the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), Luis Ruas, spoke about the profile of protein consumption in Brazil in 2021. The country should have a record in sales of eggs, chicken and pigs next year, after the Brazilian has adopted the most affordable proteins to circumvent the high price of red meat.

According to Ruas, the Brazilian consumed four more eggs compared to the previous year. In relation to world consumption, there were 25 more eggs.

“We went from 45 kilos of chicken meat to 46 kilos per capita; in the case of pork, it should reach close to 17 kilos, an increase of almost 1 kilo compared to what was consumed in 2020. And eggs, each Brazilian consumed an average of 255 eggs, an increase of 4 eggs more than last year; and 25 eggs more than the world average. Brazilians have been consuming more of our proteins,” said Ruas.

The expectation should increase to 2022, according to the ABPA director; the consumption of eggs can reach 262 units per Brazilian, in addition to the increase in the consumption of chicken and pork.

“Our prospects are for an increase in [consumo] of chicken meat, pork and also eggs. We estimate to reach 48 kilos per capita next year in chicken meat, more than 17.5 kilos in the case of pork and above 262 eggs. All of this means that we do not have a decrease in availability for our Brazilian consumer”, he said.

China

According to the interviewee, after the end of the veto of Brazilian meat on the Chinese market, the expectation is that the country will remain a strong trade partner for Brazil, mainly with the importation of chicken and pork.

“We estimate that China will import 4 million tons of pork meat and 1 million tons of chicken meat next year. Brazil is the main supplier, in the case of chicken meat, more than 50% of Chinese imports are Brazilian products. In the case of pork, we have something around 10%, 12%. So we estimate that next year we should also continue to sell in significant quantities, and China should remain our main trading partner, both in chicken and pork,” said Ruas.

