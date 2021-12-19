In a magical year, Atlético-MG closes the box office and awards at R$ 180 million | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is two-time Brazilian champion and two-time champion of the Copa do Brasil. Double your story’s titles within 15 days. In addition to the cheering party and the general appreciation of the club, Galo’s coffers were also filled. From box office and awards by Conmebol and CBF, R$ 180 million were collected.

The success on the field attracted massive support with the release of the Mineirão at 100% of its capacity. The absolute number of fans present exceeded 500 thousand. In seven games in 2021, the club saw more than 55,000 people in the Gigante da Pampulha.

R$34,726,729.82 were collected, net, in all home matches at Mineirão, in 2021. Far beyond the R$19.2 million budgeted gross.

1 of 2 Atlético-MG fans party at Mineirão — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca Atletico-MG fans party at Mineirão — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

In terms of awards, Atlético closed at R$145 million. It totaled R$33 million for winning the Brazilian Championship, in addition to R$71.15 million for the Copa do Brasil (R$56 million being “only” in the final against Athletico).

At Libertadores, in which Galo was a semi-finalist, R$40.9 million were awarded. From this prize amount for the Conmebol competition, it is still necessary to take amounts of fines applied, in addition to a few dollars for yellow and red cards.

In the 2021 budget, Atlético expected to collect R$ 183 million in awards for the advances in the competitions and also for the sale of television rights to their matches. This second item is not yet known for sure, but will be analyzed in April 2022, when the club will publish the financial statement for the season that has just ended.