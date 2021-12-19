In financial debt with the cast, Sport evaluates cases of defensive midfielder Marcão and lateral Sander | sport

With the relegation to Serie B, Sport’s planning for the formation of the squad goes through financial readjustments, release of players with higher salaries and a more modest performance in the market.

Athletes like left flank Sander and defensive midfielder Marcão are clear examples of situations that will have to be circumvented by the club. The two will need to adjust to the new reality of Sport if they want to stay for the next season.

Marcao on the field for Sport in the Brazilian Serie A — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Marcao has a contract in force until the end of this year. The club has debts with him, which hinders the renewal process. If it remains, the player will need to reduce the salary. On the other hand, the athlete’s staff waits for the payment of debts to be able to start the conversations for the extension of the contract for another season.

Sander, on the other hand, has a relationship until the end of 2022, but lives in a situation similar to that of Marcão. The left-back has been at Sport for five seasons, went through two renewals with salary readjustments and is now considered an expensive athlete for Serie B. Thus, the red-black club will also propose a reduction to the athlete or some type of negotiation .

Sander is on contract until the end of 2022. — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

– They are high-paying players. Athletes who have salaries that do not fit the budget, we will not renew. Or are we going to make proposals with significant reductions. Those with a longer contract, let’s try some negotiation. Or they can get a reduced salary or we try to lend. Let’s talk and see what is best for the club and for them – pointed out the president of Sport, Yuri Romão.

The two players, as well as all the others who were part of the current season’s squad, have outstanding debts with the Sport’s board of directors. An agreement was made, still in August, to suspend 30% of the athletes’ salaries. Now, the club is trying to make the resources to pay off.

Yuri Romão (center), president of Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport