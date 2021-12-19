Influenza spreads in epidemic and Influenza strain puts experts on alert

The increase in the number of flu cases in Brazil is worrying specialists in the field of Health. The low demand for the vaccine and the arrival of a new strain of the Influenza A Subtype H3N2 virus, called the Darwin strain, could be the reasons for the high in the disease.

According to the InfoGripe Bulletin at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), released by Agência Brasil, 2020 was to be a year of high incidence of the Influenza virus in the country, with an early increase in cases in the North and Southeast, even before the beginning of the autumn. With the Covid-19 pandemic, and the adoption of social isolation and other preventive measures, the flu lost ground.

“We didn’t have the natural exposure. That was good, because we would have had, together with covid, hospitalizations for Influenza, and that would have been much worse than it used to be, but there is this negative balance”, said Marcelo Gomes, a researcher at Fiocruz.

With vaccination and the drop in the transmission rate of the coronavirus, the population returned to leaving home and having more contact with others. From this, the virus Influenza A Subtype H3N2 appears, called the Darwin strain.

“We still don’t know very well what the impact of this variant will be in Brazil. You have to be very careful at this time, not to create a favorable scenario for a simultaneous epidemic, with an increase in both covid and flu. Then, we can have a very high hospital pressure, because they are two viruses that have a history of causing hospitalizations.’, warned Marcelo.

Importance of the vaccine

Another point that may have contributed to the growing increase in Influenza was the low vaccination against influenza this year. In the case of Brazil, the Butantan Institute delivered 80 million doses to the Ministry of Health this year based on the recommendation given by the WHO in September 2020, when the Darwin variant still did not predominate, and the Hong Kong strain was the main concern in the case of H3N2.

“The epidemic is completely out of date. It’s early, so to speak. The WHO was right on target, because it saw who is predominant for next year, but here in Rio de Janeiro, the epidemic has come in handy”, commented the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Flávia Bravo.

Even though the available vaccine does not have specific protection against the main strain causing this epidemic, Flávia emphasizes that it is important to be vaccinated against the other strains, which cannot be neglected. “Whoever is not vaccinated must always be vaccinated. We need good vaccination coverage”, says the doctor, adding that everyone should again take the vaccine that will be made available in 2022.

