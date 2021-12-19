Instagram will allow you to reply to comments with a video on reels

Instagram has added another feature that seems to have been chosen directly from TikTok. This includes the ability to add a video as a response to a comment. The feature is similar to TikTok’s ability to respond to videos with videos. The feature is currently, however, limited to comments on the reels only.

“We are excited to launch Reels Visual Replies, a new feature for engaging your audience. Now you can respond to comments with a video and the comment will appear as a sticker,” Instagram said in a tweet announcing the feature.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new feature.

What are Instagram’s visual responses?

Instagram’s new visual feedback feature allows a user to respond to comments on their own reels with another video. This new feature will appear as a sticker in the comment response.

Who can use the new feature?

Only users who post a reels will be able to respond to comments with new reels. Other viewers can comment only with normal text. Therefore, users will not be able to respond to reel comments with their own reels unless the original video was uploaded by them.

How does the Visual Moments Response feature work?

When a user who has uploaded a video opens the comments section, he/she will be able to reply to the comments with text as well as new videos. Users can record a new Reels to reply or simply upload an existing video, which can be an older Reels.