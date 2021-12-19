Inter tempts Pablo and starts exchange conversations with São Paulo

Center forward Pablo, from São Paulo, is the reinforcement sought by Inter for the 2022 season. For this, Colorado began negotiations with the São Paulo tricolor to involve players in a possible exchange that would allow for negotiation. The problem for the direction of the club from Rio Grande do Sul is Pablo’s high salary, around R$ 500 thousand.

São Paulo wants midfielder Patrick, from Inter. However, according to reporter Cristiano Silva, from Rádio Guaíba, the negotiation would only advance if São Paulo accepted to continue paying part of the center forward’s salary. THE defender cuesta, which has also interested the São Paulo club, renewed with Colorado and should stay at Inter in 2022.

Next season, the Inter faces the South American as the great opportunity to end the fast of big titles. For that, he intends to define soon the substitute of the technician Diego Aguirre. The negotiations continue with more than one coach and involve several directors, professionals and sectors of the club, including the Center for Analysis and Prospecting of Athletes (CAPA). “We want to announce (the new coach) as soon as possible, but we didn’t impose a deadline. We have to be careful, we can’t make mistakes like at the beginning of this year”, emphasized, in an interview to Rádio Guaíba, the soccer vice-president, Emílio Papaléo. He also said that “the coach needs to mold himself to the group that is in Beira-Rio”.





See too