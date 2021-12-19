Internacional rejects Palmeiras’ proposal by Yuri Alberto for R$64m more players

Internacional turned down a proposal of 10 million euros (BRL 64 million) plus the rights of some players made by Palmeiras with an eye on striker Yuri Alberto. GOAL was able to confirm that he heard the denial this Saturday (18), a few days after the São Paulo club signaled with the offer for the 20-year-old athlete.

To count on the Colorado top scorer, in addition to the cash contribution, Verdão also considered offering up to three names from the squad that are no longer in coach Abel Ferreira’s plans: among them, left-back Victor Luís, defensive midfielder Matheus Fernandes and forward Luiz Adriano – this one even appeared in Inter youth categories.

On the other hand, the Gauchos intend to remain firm in the initial idea of ​​negotiating Yuri Alberto for a higher value, directly with European football, as he knows of polls from clubs such as Arsenal, Shakhtar and Zenit Saint Petersburg. Still, Internacional understands that it is in no hurry to sell its current main asset after the negotiations of Vinicius Tobias (Shakhtar) and Vinicius Mello (Charlotte FC) this New Year.

Thus, Inter hope to be able to count on Yuri throughout the 2022 season – or at least until the middle of the year, when clubs in Europe have more resources to invest in signings during the interseason.

With a contract until 2025, the striker was one of the top scorers for Internacional in the 2021 season, with 19 goals scored in 55 matches.