Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, announced the change this Saturday (18th) on his social networks| Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

This Saturday afternoon (18th), Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga informed that the minimum interval necessary for the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be reduced from five to four months. According to Queiroga, an ordinance of the Ministry of Health with the formalization of the change will be published on Monday (20).

“To increase protection against the Ômicron variant, we are going to reduce the application interval of the 3rd dose from five to four months. The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups “, published the minister on his social networks.

Before the expansion of the Ômicron variant, the interval determined by the paste for the application of the booster dose was six months, and its recommendation was only for the elderly and healthcare professionals. Currently, the third dose is recommended for anyone over 18 years of age.

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, the booster dose has already been applied to 22.6 million people, equivalent to 10.6% of the population.