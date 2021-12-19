Interval of the 3rd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be four months

The Ministry of Health will reduce the application interval of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 from five to four months. The information was released by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, via Twitter.

According to the minister, the ordinance with this change will be published next Monday, 20th.

“To increase the protection against the Ômicron variant, we are going to reduce the application interval for the 3rd dose from five to four months. The booster dose is essential to stop the advance of new variants and reduce hospitalizations and deaths, especially in risk groups”, he wrote on the social network.

“Find out about your municipality’s vaccination calendar and see if your turn has come,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Pfizer vaccine will be used as a booster dose in people vaccinated with the immunization agents Coronavac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. “The option for this vaccine took into account the increased immune response in the heterologous scheme. Alternatively, immunobiologicals from Janssen and AstraZeneca may also be used in the booster dose”, says a statement from the ministry.

Janssen

Initially with a single application, the Janssen vaccine should also be reinforced. According to the ministry, whoever received the vaccine two or six months ago can attend a health clinic for the second dose. In this case, the immunizing agent used must be from the same manufacturer.