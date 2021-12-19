Itapemirim will even use its buses to transport passengers on canceled flights





This Saturday night (18th), Itapemirim issued a new note with instructions to passengers who had flights canceled. Among the measures available are the possibility of claiming reimbursement and even opting for road travel on the company’s buses.

Read the full note

The Itapemirim Group informs that this Saturday afternoon (18th) it intensified communication with passengers impacted by the temporary suspension of the company’s operations.

We would like to inform you that the telephone service on 0800 723 2121 and via the website chat have already been re-established. Office hours are from 6 am to 9 pm. In addition, passengers can send an email to [email protected] with the full name and locator number of their reservation to expedite their service.

If they prefer, passengers can also request a full refund of amounts paid directly on the company’s website. To do this, just follow these steps:

– Click on My Flights

– Login with your username and password

– Click on the Reissue/Redial/Refund option

– Select your ticket

– Select the Refund option

The company continues to work hard together with ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) to mitigate the effects caused to passengers by the temporary suspension of its operations. ITA has had the support of other airlines for the re-accommodation of impacted passengers.





The Itapemirim Group is also using its road transport company, Viação Itapemirim, as part of the contingency plan for the re-accommodation of passengers by land.

The priority for re-accommodation on flights from other companies has been for passengers who are already out of their hometown and need to return home. Other passengers with round-trip travel, who are in their city of residence, will receive priority assistance with a full refund of the amounts paid.

The airline advises passengers with trips scheduled from today not to attempt to check-in online and not to show up at airports before contacting the airline.

Once again, we regret the inconvenience caused. ITA reaffirms its commitment to provide all assistance to passengers, as provided for in ANAC resolution 400. The company is currently working on its restructuring to resume operations as soon as possible.



