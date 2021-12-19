‘It’s not going to put BRL 400 million and hire everyone tomorrow’

Participating in Sportscenter, the president of Cruzeiro spoke about the arrival of Ronaldo as a member of the club

This Saturday (18th), the cruise announced that Ronaldo “Fenômeno” will be the majority shareholder of the SAF (Sociedade Anónima de Futebol) which will command the club’s football from 2022.

In participation in the Sportscenter, program broadcast by ESPN on Star+, the club president, Sergio Santos Rodrigues, spoke about the arrival of the new partner and said why it is necessary to avoid the ‘boo-hoo’

“Obviously, (fan goes) to sleep very happy. But when he says nothing to celebrate, it’s to avoid the hype, so no one thinks that Ronaldo has arrived, he’s going to put 400 million, he’s going to hire everyone tomorrow, make a team that will only spend, there’s no money limit,” he said. .

“No, now we’re going to roll up our sleeves, that’s how we talked today. And it’s for the good. Cruzeiro has 200 million transfer-bans, they have to set up a team for next year, they have to go up, they can’t stay another year in Serie B. So, it’s for the best, the fans can sleep peacefully,” he said .

“Ronaldo’s arrival is a guarantee for these immediate payments, for the athletes in our squad and for those who are arriving, too.. That a person like Ronaldo will keep his salary up to date, having nowhere to draw from. And it’s a potential to expand fans, internationalize the club”, he added.

Upon his arrival, Ronaldo avoided talking about a moment of celebration, saying that the celebrations for the fans should come in the future, when the project is successful.