Jabor is hospitalized at Sírio, in SP

Arnaldo Jabor is hospitalized at Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. The information is from Ancelmo Gois in the newspaper O Globo.

The filmmaker and journalist who became known for his antipetismo is 81 years old.

More details about his hospitalization have yet to be released.

Professor Reginaldo Nasser, an expert in international relations, told DCM TV about an episode involving Jabor.

He commented on his time on GloboNews from 1999 to 2010.

Professor talked about censorship and when he was called names after an interview. “Damn the bastard,” he heard referring to former president Lula.

The man who cursed was William Waack. “That’s it,” yelled another.

That was Arnaldo Jabor.

He was born in Rio de Janeiro on December 12, 1940.

He is a Brazilian filmmaker, screenwriter, film and TV director, film producer, playwright, critic, journalist and writer of Lebanese Jewish descent.

The son of an Air Force officer and a housewife, filmmaker and journalist Arnaldo Jabor has been a sound technician, theater critic, screenwriter and director of short and feature films.

Trained in the Cinema Novo environment, he participated in the second phase of the movement, which sought to analyze the national reality, taking his inspiration from Italian neorealism and the French nouvelle vague.

