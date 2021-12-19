Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley with spectacular 6th round knockout | boxing

New boxing phenomenon, youtuber Jake Paul won yet another fight in his professional career. At dawn this Sunday, the American faced compatriot Tyron Woodley in a rematch and won by knockout. The victory came in the sixth round after Paul hit Woodley squarely and took him to the canvas.

1 of 2 Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley boxing — Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley boxing — Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It was the 24-year-old youtuber’s fifth triumph in five fights in professional boxing since 2020. In August of this year, Jake had already beaten the same opponent via split decision by the judges.

The fight in Tampa, Florida, was balanced in the first five rounds. Then, in the sixth round, Paul landed a right blow that knocked out Woodley.

Tyron Woodley, 39, has replaced Paul’s opponent Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion ​​Tyson, after the Brit dropped out earlier this month with a broken rib and a chest infection.

2 of 2 Youtuber celebrates fifth victory in professional boxing — Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Youtuber celebrates fifth victory in professional boxing — Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images