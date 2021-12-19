Jake Paul vents, attacks rival for ‘running away from a fight’ and sends a message to UFC duo after knocking out former champion

Jake Paul talks about disaffection after knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul remains undefeated in professional boxing. In this Saturday, youtuber had his fifth fight and got his fifth win, the second in a row over Tyron Woodley, former champion of UFC, who won the right to a rematch, but was again defeated by the internet star.

After the knockout, Paul took the opportunity to remember that he warned that he would get victory that way, praised Woodley’s story and took the opportunity to send a message to Tommy Fury.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I told you I was going to f**t him, f**t him. This guy is a legend, don’t take anything away from his career as a UFC champion, I respect him for accepting this fight at the last minute, because Tommy Fury is a f***, he ran away from the fight”, he said.

“It was a tough fight. Blood was getting into my eye, but that’s what it is. I did the job and said it would be like this. He didn’t even see where he came from. Good Morning! It was like a lumberjack. Madeira!”, he completed about the knockout.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, UFC duo, who were there to watch the fight, but left there after the knockout, was also provoked by the youtuber, who said he would win both, calling them to ‘abandon daddy Dana White’.

“It has to be the greatest moment of my life. Look at my year. I took down every guy I fought. This is unprecedented… Masvidal, Nate Diaz, get out of your contract with daddy Dana (White, UFC boss) and I’ll f*** you too. I’m fighting anyone, anywhere,” he concluded.