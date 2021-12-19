Jeep launched in August 2021 the new generation of the Commander (yes, the second), directly derived from the great sales success of the brand: the medium SUV Compass. Having similarities with its younger brother, it is a product with its own personality and characteristics, starting with the possibility of carrying seven passengers.

With two trim versions and two mechanical sets, the Commander has four options in total, covering a good chunk of price in a segment that tends to grow. We evaluated the Limited version, the most affordable of the model and that the unit in question has a 2.0 turbodiesel engine, nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.

design

The Jeep Commander, as expected, brings the brand’s visual identity at the front, having a grille with seven slits and a black background, in addition to a light silver outline on the edges of these slits up to the headlights. And speaking of the headlights, entirely in LED, they are very similar to the Compass, but different from the little brother, they have a dynamic arrow and are even darker.

The bumper houses the plate and at the ends there are the daytime running lights with the fog lamps at the bottom, all in LED. The underside of the Commander diesel is differentiated in relation to the flex, featuring a gray plastic part and greater attack angle.

The Limited version brings the plastic moldings in black color, different from the Overland top which, like the Compass S 2022 previously evaluated, has these parts in the color of the car. The color is for release, the pearlescent Slash Gold attracts some eyes and for being clear it “disguis” a little of the dirt, in addition to making a good contrast with the black ceiling. 18 inch diamond wheels are basically the same as the Compass Longitude, changing the finish that particularly speaking is nicer.

Its rear end is a point that has generated some arguments and teasing, calling it a “funeral car” or “school van”. The fact is that due to the proposal, bringing seven seats, the vehicle tends to have a more square-looking rear and is no different from the Commander, in addition to the clear inspiration in superior models sold abroad: Cherokee and Wagoneer are some examples.

As well as the front, we have full LED taillights at the rear, in addition to the rear lights located on the bumper.

Motorization

The engine that equips the unit tested is the 2.0 Multijet II turbodiesel, sold in all models that Jeep manufactures in the country, in addition to Fiat Toro. However, due to its greater weight, the Commander has an increase in torque compared to other cars.

There are 170 horsepower at 3,750 rpm and torque of 38.7 kgfm at 1,750 rpm (there are 35.7 kgfm in Renegade, Compass and Toro), the latter number being now treated in Newton-meter, a unit of measurement not commonly used in Brazil. Hence the TD380 nomenclature, in addition to the T270 of the 1.3 turboflex engine.

The gearbox is automatic with a torque converter manufactured by ZF with nine gears, working together with a 4×4 traction that has a terrain selector. Performance as well as off-road behavior and consumption will be covered later.

See too

⇒ [Avaliação] Jeep Compass S T270 2022: renewed, strong and connected, is it worth the purchase?

⇒ [Avaliação] Jeep Renegade Limited 1.8 2021: Is the segment leader a good buy?

Equipment

Despite not being the Overland version, the Commander Limited is not bad when it comes to equipment. It brings the good UConnect multimedia center with a 10.1-inch screen, as well as a 10.25-inch digital panel, all standard. This set is the same as the Compass S rated by the MDA and quite worthy of praise for its good functionality, quality resolution and good touch sensitivity.

It comes with an induction charger that, on supported cell phones, helps a lot, especially for the use of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which are wireless and easy to connect. There is also native Wi-Fi where the user can buy packages at Tim, but the unit was not available for use. The GPS is very up-to-date and shows the traffic situation in real time, but it should be shown on the digital panel, which would be interesting for usability, it’s a tip for the next update.

Continuing, the driver’s seat brings electrical adjustments, including for the lumbar, while the passenger’s seat is manual (electric on Overland). The air conditioner is digital with two zones with rear air outlet and in this case regulation of the wind intensity, but it owes air outlets to the last row.

Trunk with electric opening and closing aid in ergonomics and practicality, but in this version the hands-free is absent. Also absent, in this case in both versions, is the cooling of seats, interesting equipment seen in some models that could be adopted. The Commander, however, brings remote start, the driver being able to trigger it before accessing the vehicle in order to acclimatize the passenger compartment.

Finish and comfort

The Commander brings here many similarities with its brother Compass, but it brings peculiarities that make it more refined. Starting with the differences, the model changes the leather strip of the panel for a suede sewn and slightly soft, keeping the rubberized finish on top.

Light leather seats (optional at no cost) enhance the feeling of sophistication, in addition to exclusive stitching. The doors repeat what was seen in the Compass, the front ones have a rubber finish on the upper part and leather on the arm contact part, as well as a good part of the side. The backs have rigid plastic, but preserve the leather.

Those who go behind the Commander have rear air with ventilation regulation, USB input and 12V socket, owing to the three-pronged residential socket, important for many situations, such as charging a cell phone or connecting some other equipment. The row of benches is sliding and reclining.

Inevitably, a criticism common to almost all seven-seater cars, whoever goes in the back row sacrifices a little comfort, making it more suitable for children, and even then at only a few distances, as prolonged use will certainly tire.

Furthermore, a good absorption of imperfections found in the covered roads, good ground height and the size of the tires is quite adequate. Here is a merit for Jeep that, despite basing the model on the Compass, managed to make the model differentiated in this aspect – for the better, as was to be expected. Good suspension allows the Commander to perform well in corners, in addition to transmitting security by not “throwing” the rear, something relatively common in models of this size.

Trunk

Starting to talk about the trunk of the Commander, with seven seats is 233 liters of capacity, requiring a roof rack depending on the occasion and need. Already with five seats, like a “traditional” car, 665 liters are excellent and a vast space, especially for wheelchair users who, depending on the chair, can carry it mounted (rear visibility, however, is impaired).

Safety

The Jeep Commander has seven airbags as standard (front, side, curtain and knee for the driver), ABS brakes, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, ISOFIX and Top Tether, in addition to disc brakes on the four wheels and the Jeep Traction Control+ system, whose objective is to act in situations of low ground grip.

driving assistants

The Jeep Commander Limited comes with several driving assistants as standard. Starting with adaptive cruise control (autopilot) or ACC, the system is very effective and useful, and should be used on highways, as indicated in the manual. Slightly urban uses are interesting too, but as the model doesn’t count as a Stop&Go system, its use is somewhat cumbersome under these circumstances.

Continuing, like the Compass, at night and depending on the lighting of the place, its use is somewhat impaired, requiring some brake pedal actuation to avoid collisions. In addition, the model also has automatic emergency braking, but before being activated (it wasn’t necessary), it issues an alert on the dashboard for the driver to act on the brake pedal.

The track reader, acting together with the license plate reader, is quite accurate, as well as the steering wheel correction, but it still makes the vehicle zigzag along the track. Here’s an observation: these features never replace the driver’s action, as they are only auxiliary and do not make driving autonomous.

There is also a blind spot detector with visual and/or audible alert, which is very useful and has good precision, mainly to avoid accidents with motorcyclists who are overtaking. The list of assistants is completed by the automatic high beam and the Park Assist, which helps in both horizontal and vertical spaces.

Prices and completion

The Jeep Commander in this version has a suggested public price of R$ 267,990, with only one option, which is the interior in Steelgray color, at no cost. All colors offered are free of charge. For PwD there is a factory bonus of 8%, with a final price of R$246,550.80 – just over R$21,400 reduction.

We must consider that as mentioned in the title, the Commander is so far the only seven seater marketed for PwD that adds 4×4 traction and a diesel engine, although it does not have any tax exemption. This makes it an interesting option, especially for those who demand vehicles with these characteristics and already have one (Toyota SW4 is an example, although it is not a direct competitor).

Furthermore, it presents itself as an alternative to the Compass itself even for those who do not need the last row of seats, as the trunk is quite competent and suitable for circumstances in which the younger brother does not fit so well. Regardless of engine, the Commander is a very complete, safe, well-finished vehicle with features that justify the good sales performance since its arrival.

In the end, the MDA wins the Jeep Commander Limited TD380 4×4 passed with flying colors in our review. Soon, we will disclose the behavior of the model both in urban, road and off-road use, since traction has been tested.

Photos: Jeep Commander Limited Diesel

Finally, share and follow us on social media: