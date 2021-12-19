João Gomes takes off famous singer. See who! | celebrities



João Gomes takes him out of Simaria – instagram reproduction

João Gomes takes him out of Simariainstagram reproduction

Published 12/18/2021 3:55 PM

Rio – João Gomes, 19, said that he has already ‘invested’ in Simaria, 39, of the duo with Simone, in an interview with SBT’s ‘The Noite com Danilo Gentili’. It all started when the presenter talked about the importance that the singer had to viralize the guest’s music. Then, the new phenomenon of forró revealed that he had already tried something more with the sertaneja, but he was unsuccessful.

“She would give me some advice, we would talk, because as I’m starting to introduce myself, I would ask: ‘What’s up? When it’s time to go upstairs, I don’t know?. She is a person with very good faith too. I spent the whole night flirting with her, asking her to dance, and when she arrived later she would say: “yeah, my son. I see you as a boy? Then I gave up”, said João, laughing.

Old declaration for Maisa

Recently, João Gomes made his followers burst out laughing when he revealed, in an unusual way, that he was once in love with Maisa Silva. He showed a print of a recent message in which the actress claims to have enjoyed her show, however, it is possible to notice an older message in which the young man declares himself to the presenter. “Hey Maisa, I know it’s past time to tell you, but I’ve been in love with you since the days of ‘Good Morning and Company’. Kiss, I love you”, wrote João in 2017, the same year Maisa hitched in dating Nicolas Arashiro. The singer revealed the conversation in his Instagram Stories and admitted: “I’m ashamed of this message. I don’t understand anything.”