Jos Verstappen praises Anthony Hamilton’s gesture

After Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 title, he was quickly congratulated by Anthony Hamilton, Lewis’ father. Jos Verstappen praised Anthony’s respectful behavior.

Immediately after Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 world championship, he was congratulated by countless drivers and other big names in the sport. When he met up with his father moments later, the brand-new champion was approached by Anthony Hamilton, who congratulated him on his victory.

It’s a gesture that Jos Verstappen really appreciates. Speaking to The Express newspaper, senior Verstappen stated that he had no kind words for Max not only at the time, but that Jos and Anthony also had contact during the year: “I had several conversations with him through WhatsApp. He is very friendly and always respectful.”

Lewis Hamilton’s brother was not so kind to the defeat. Nicolas Hamilton went to Instagram to congratulate Verstappen on his victory, but also said he thinks Lewis is “the real champion”.

However, Verstappen no longer has to worry about the chance of his title being withdrawn, after all Mercedes has not followed through on its appeal against the FIA.