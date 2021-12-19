Journalist reveals that Felipão already wanted two players to leave Grêmio

Soon after Felipão was fired, news emerged that the Grêmio coach had asked for the heads of some Grêmio athletes. However, at the time, the board preferred to remove the coach instead of removing these players.

In analogy to this, the famous journalist Daniel Oliveira published a publication commenting on Grêmio letting Diego Souza, Rafinha and Cortez leave at the end of their contract.

Grêmio had to fall to meet Felipão’s request. Diego Souza and Rafinha went. — Daniel Oliveira (@real_daniel) December 16, 2021

As far as we know, at the time Felipão was fired, he would have liked to remove Diego Souza and Rafinha from the Grêmio squad. The first for not getting in shape, which was considered a lack of commitment, and the second for the behavior that contrasted with Felipão.

This information was never officially confirmed, only rumors about it spread on the internet. But, this journalist decided to bring it back to the surface with the departure of these three players at the end of the contract.

Diego Souza and Rafinha were important in Grêmio’s final stretch in the Brasileirão. So it is difficult to say that if I had taken them out, the situation would have improved.

Without knowing all the details behind the scenes, it is difficult to say with certainty what would have been the best course of action. But, since Grêmio ended up being relegated, firing Felipão seems not to have been a very good idea.

For some, alienating Diego Souza and Rafinha during the championship seemed unfeasible, as they were useful parts of the squad. Really, it was a complicated situation that the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul went through. But, now there’s no point thinking about it too much, the way is to move on.

