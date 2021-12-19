Judge extinguishes lawsuit against Lula and Dilma who questioned refinery

As it understands that the construction of the Abreu e Lima Refinery, in Pernambuco, has not been proven illegal or harmed public coffers, the 27th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro denied and extinguished a popular action against the Union, former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff and former Petrobras presidents Maria das Graças Silva Foster and José Sergio Gabrielli de Azevedo.

The lawsuit questioned the construction of the Abreu e Lima Refinery and asked for the work to be stopped, the investment made refunded and compensation for collective moral damages.

Abreu e Lima Refinery began operations in 2014 in Pernambuco

reproduction

The judge pointed out that, in order to characterize the collective moral damage, it is necessary that the offense goes beyond the individual scope and causes collective repercussion, through society’s general repulsion towards the anti-legal act. In the specific case, she understood that it has not been demonstrated that the construction of the Abreu e Lima Refinery is illegal, immoral or even that it has harmed public coffers.

Regarding the request to stop the work, the judge recalled that the lawsuit was filed in 2013, and the refinery began operating in 2014. Therefore, she recognized the loss of the object of the lawsuit.

“Any discussion about excessive spending or the occurrence of corruption in the construction of the refinery is beyond the scope of this demand, especially given that no evidence in this regard has been produced in these records, as well as that this issue is being duly investigated in the criminal area and also under the light of the law of administrative improbity”, pointed out the judge in the decision that declared the action extinct.

Former President Lula was represented in the case by the office Teixeira Zanin Martins Lawyers.

Process 0007746-90.2013.4.02.5101