Julie and The Phantoms is officially canceled by Netflix

After almost a year and a half of silence, the Netflix announced the official cancellation of Julie and the Phantoms, remake from the Brazilian series Julie and the Ghosts. The information was revealed by Kenny Ortega, director and producer of the series, who stated that the streaming just announced the end of the series this week.

In a post on Instagram, the filmmaker thanked the fans for their affection and said that, despite being sad, the Julie and the Phantoms she was proud of her work. Ortega also asked the audience of the series to follow up on the future work of the professionals involved in the project – check:

“our family of Julie and the Phantoms I would like to express our love and gratitude to the Phatasmas around the world for the tremendous love and support you have shown since our debut. We learned this week that Netflix will not be doing our second season. Despite our sad hearts, we forge ahead with pride for what we’ve accomplished as a team and the family we’ve built while creating. Julie. We hope you will continue to accompany us as we continue with our jobs and careers. Happy end of the year to everyone. We wish you health, love and perfect harmony in everything you propose”

The series shows the life of Julie, a teenager who creates a band alongside three ghosts. Every time they perform, the supernatural beings are visible to the audience.

The series was directed by Kenny Ortega, director of high school music, and had a cast consisting of Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, sonny bustamante, Jadah Marie and Sacha Carlson.