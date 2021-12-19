Justice accepts request from MPF and removes president of Iphan | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro accepted the request of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the former Minister of Culture and licensed federal deputy Marcelo Calero (Cidadania-RJ) and determined this Saturday (18th) the removal of the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra.

The request was made after President Jair Bolsonaro made a sort of “confession” during an event at the Federation of Industries of the State of São (Fiesp), on the 15th. work by businessman Luciano Hang, one of his main supporters.

Larissa Dutra, who took over as Iphan’s presidency last year, would have been placed in the post after Bolsonaro’s complaint about Iphan’s performance. The president said at the Fiesp event that he had changed the institute so that “it doesn’t give us any more headaches” (watch the video below).

The stoppage carried out by the institute in the construction of a commercial store in Hang occurred after an archaeological artifact was found in excavations.

“Also, not long ago, I learned that a project, a well-known person, Luciano Hang, was building another store and a piece of tile appeared during the excavations. IPHAN arrived and banned the work. I called the minister of ministry. [e perguntei]: ‘which train is this?’. Because I’m not as smart as my ministers. ‘What is Iphan?’, they explained to me, I took notice, I ripped everyone off from Iphan. I put another guy in there. Iphan doesn’t give us a headache anymore [risos]”, said the president.

Bolsonaro says he ‘ripped’ Iphan after the organ embargoed work by Luciano Hang

This Saturday’s decision, signed by Judge Mariana Tomaz da Cunha, of the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, determines Larissa’s removal from the presidency of IPHAN until at least the judgment on the merits of the case.

“In light of the foregoing, given the new fact presented by the MPF, I grant the request for urgent relief to determine the suspension of the appointment of Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra and the removal from her duties, until the final judgment on the merits of the action”, he says the decision.

The National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute’s function is to “promote, throughout the country and permanently, the listing, conservation, enrichment and knowledge of the national historical and artistic heritage”.

Bolsonaro’s speech at the Fiesp event ended up at the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) presented a criminal report in the Court for malfeasance and administrative law. Deputy Natália Bonavides (PT-RN) also filed an action on the same topic.

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, the crime of malfeasance it occurs when a public official “delays or fails to perform, unduly, an official act, or to perform it against an express provision of law, to satisfy a personal interest or feeling”. the offense of administrative law occurs when a public servant defends private interests, with the public administration body where he exercises his functions

This Friday, the STF minister André Mendonça, newly sworn in after Bolsonaro was nominated, was drawn to be the rapporteur of the case.

Justice had already suspended Larissa’s appointment

In June of last year, the Court temporarily suspended Larissa’s appointment as president of IPHAN, after the MPF considered that there was “nullity of the administrative act due to misuse of its purpose and lack of technical training”.

The popular action was also proposed by Marcelo Calero, a licensed federal deputy who currently holds the position of municipal secretary of Government and Public Integrity of Rio de Janeiro.

The MPF found that the Larissa’s husband, Gerson Dutra, was a member of the president’s private security team during the election campaign. This, says the agency, would indicate “a possible misuse of purpose in the appointment of an unqualified person for the public service”.

For the MPF, Larissa does not meet the requirements established in decrees that require the nominees to have “professional profile or academic training compatible with the position”, in addition to “minimum professional experience of five years in related activities and a master’s or doctoral degree in the area of ​​expertise”.

The woman has a degree in tourism and hospitality from Centro Universitário do Triângulo, and is currently taking a lato sensu postgraduate degree in an executive MBA in strategic management of marketing, planning and competitive intelligence, at Unileya College.