Justice removes the president of Iphan after a comment by Bolsonaro – Politics

Bolsonaro spoke about the change at Iphan after Hang’s work was embargoed (photo: ANDERSON RIEDEL/AFP)

This Saturday, the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro accepted an injunction asking for the removal of Larissa Peixoto Dutra from the presidency of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan). The precautionary measure was accepted days after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he had changed the presidency of the entity because of the interdiction of the work on a Havan store, controlled by the business owner from pocketbook Luciano Hang.On Wednesday (12/15), Bolsonaro told attendees of an event organized by the Federation of Industries of the State of So Paulo (Fiesp) that he “ripped” the municipality’s command after the project was embargoed due to the discovery of a “tile”.

The president had already talked about interfering with the autarchy during the ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020, later released by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). On the occasion, the president stated that he had received a complaint from Hang regarding the embargo of a work in Rio Grande do Sul. The sentence meets the wishes of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

“I recently became aware of a work by a well-known person, Luciano Hang, who was doing another work and a ‘piece of tile’ appeared during the excavations. IPHAN arrived and banned the work”, said Bolsonaro, this week .

“I called the minister of portfolio (responsible for IPHAN), and asked ‘which train is this?’ Because I’m not as smart as my ministers. ‘What is Iphan, with PH?’ They explained it to me, I learned about it, I ‘riped’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy there, Iphan doesn’t give us any more headaches,” he added.

history

Construction was halted in August 2019, after a company hired by Havan informed Iphan that it had identified ceramics and archaeological remains of past civilizations at the construction site.

“Iphan, isn’t it? T is linked to Culture. I made a mess of choosing… not choosing one, a person who had a different profile. Is he an excellent person who does? But he had to have a different profile as well. Iphan for any work in Brazil, such as Luciano Hang’s. While you have a petrified Indian poop, for the work, p! For the work. What do you have to do? Someone from Iphan can resolve the matter, no? we have to proceed,” said the president at the interministerial meeting.

After the project stopped, Hang recorded and released a video on social networks complaining that the work was paralyzed because IPHAN found “fragments of dishes”.

fired denounced pressure

One of Iphan’s “rips” is the former mayor of Ktia Bogo, who was fired in December 2019, four months after the work was halted. In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, in May 2020, Ktia denounced having been fired under pressure from Hang and senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ)

“The video made by Hang was a liar, he sold this lie to the president and the president bought this lie from him. A, the image that the president formed in his head of what Iphan would be would be an organ that was there to paralyze works , impede development,” he told the newspaper.

Randolfe called STF

After Bolsonaro recognized the “rips” in the cultural autarchy, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) filed a criminal report on the subject with the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The piece asks that the president be investigated for crimes of malfeasance and administrative advocacy to privilege supporters.

For Randolfe, the attitude is consistent with administrative law “by sponsoring an illegitimate interest (unlawful work), taking advantage of his capacity as the Republic’s maximum representative”.

“There are a series of apparent irregularities at the heart of this exchange scenario in the command of IPHAN, practiced above all by the highest authority in the Republic, which cannot go unpunished.”