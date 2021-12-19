Karol Conká returns to the stage after 2 years, remembers the cancellation he suffered and celebrates: ‘I’ve never been alone’

The time of Karol Conká’s cancellation, after his participation in “BBB 21”, is a turned page. The artist continues her career and returned to the stage to perform after a two-year period without performing for the public. The presentation took place in Madureira, in the North Zone of Rio. And there, the artist was received with great affection. About the experience, Conká commented that “she was never alone”, even “after the fall”, referring to the period after her departure from the reality show.

“I went on stage after two years without feeling the energy of the audience in a show. I was moved at all times. As I sang I remembered everything that happened that year and I could only feel gratitude for being with mine, for being alive and resistant, for being able to sing about my experiences, for seeing the faces of each one singing along with me”, she begins, in her reflection, shared in her profile.

Conká continues: “This show is proof that I’ve never been alone and that life after the fall is more satisfying and full of learning when we allow ourselves.”

The artist also mentioned that she always hears from fans that her art saved her life. The singer, however, made a point of reciprocating that what jumped out was the affection and admiration of the fans.

“Thank you so much for all the love you give me, thank you so much for holding my hand and encouraging me to follow. I will remain firm and strong and very happy to have you with me.”

Karol Conká performed in Madureira Photo: Reproduction – INstagram

