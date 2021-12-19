Kevin Feige confirms film is in development

Come on!

After all the success of Spider-Man: No Return Home and the talks that we would have a new trilogy starring Tom Holland, Kevin Feige confirmed that Cabeça de Teia’s fourth film is already in the early stages of development, being another partnership between the Disney, with its Marvel Cinematographic Universe, and the Sony.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kevin Feige he said that the project is advancing and explained why he is already confirming this:

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about this. Yes, we are actively starting the development of the story that comes next, something I’m saying at this point because I don’t want the fans to have to suffer any separation trauma like they did after Far From Home [quando surgiram problemas sobre o futuro do herói no MCU]. That won’t happen now.”

Back in 2019, the situation of the Spider man on the MCU was extremely complicated after an issue between Marvel Studios and Sony. After many fan campaigns — and the Tom Holland — the two companies came to understand each other, which resulted in the epic Spider-Man: No Return Home.

During the promotion of the new film, rumors surfaced that it would be Holland’s last project on the MCU, but it appears that will not be the case as Spider-Man 4 is coming up. What would you like to see in the new hero movie?

Spider-Man: No Return Home is on display in theaters.

Stay with: